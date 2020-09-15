Development of over 180 ghats going on under Namami Gange mission: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Tuesday said that under the development work on more than 180 ghats is going on in the country.

"The government's aim is that drain water does not go into the Ganga. The villages near Ganga are being developed as Ganga Gram. Under Namami Gange mission, including Bihar, development work on more than 180 ghats in the country is going on," the Prime Minister said during a video conference after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of seven projects related to urban infrastructure in Bihar.

"In these, work on 130 ghats is completed. Work on more than 40 'moksha dhams' is completed. In the country, near the Ganga, the work on riverfronts is going on. In Patna, work on the riverfront is completed while in Muzaffarpur its foundation laying is done. If ghats in Muzaffarpur are developed then it will become a centre of tourism," he added.

Speaking regarding the need for urbanisation in the country, the Prime Minister said, "Urbanisation is the reality of present times. For many decades, it was considered that urbanisation was a problem in itself. But I don't think that way. If it is a problem, there are opportunities also. Dr BR Ambedkar was a big supporter of urbanisation and did not think of it as a problem."

"Clean drinking water not only makes life better but also save from deadly diseases. In urban areas, the work is going on in Bihar to provide clean drinking water. In Bihar, under the Amrut Yojna about 12 lakh families are being targeted to be provided with clean drinking water connection. In these six lakh families have already got this facility," he added.

