Different norms for Covid treatment across nation causing confusion: Gehlot

The protocol for treating COVID-19 infection should be the same across the country as different treatments are causing confusion among doctors as well as patients, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday.
Rajasthan has set an example in the management of the disease with its strong will, sensitivity, humanitarian attitude and vigilance, he said here.
Gehlot was speaking to a central team that is in the state to review the COVID-19 situation.
He said COVID-19 was being treated under different "protocols" in different states which was causing confusion among patients and the doctors.
The chief minister requested that the central government should take an initiative in this direction and through ICMR, prescribe a uniform medical protocol for the country.
He said Rajasthan gave the 'Bhilwara model' to the country and was able to break the chain of coronavirus transmission by imposing strict measures, including enforcement of the containment zones.
"We have managed to keep the death rate consistently below one per cent, along with keeping the recovery rate good. The result of this is that Rajasthan is in a better position on all parameters," Gehlot said.
He also spoke about the lockdown and subsequent steps taken by the state government to control the disease.
The chief minister said 60,000 tests are being conducted in Rajasthan daily and facilities are available in all districts.
According to an official statement, NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul appreciated the COVID-19 management in Rajasthan.
