Districts in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Jaipur divisions see min temperature dip

Districts in Rajasthan's and divisions witnessed a decline in minimum temperatures in the past 24 hours, a Met office spokesperson said.

Karauli was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Pilani at 3.9 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Sirohi was recorded at 4.3 degrees Celsius, Churu at 4.6 degrees, Sikar at 5 degrees, Fatehpur at 5.7 degrees and Dholpur at 6.1 degrees.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in were recorded at 8.3 degrees and 21.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Most other places in Rajasthan recorded minimum temperatures between 6 and 12 degrees.

