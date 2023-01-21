JUST IN
Business Standard

Districts in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Jaipur divisions see min temperature dip

Districts in Rajasthan's Bikaner and Jaipur divisions witnessed a decline in minimum temperatures in the past 24 hours, a Met office spokesperson said

Topics
Rajasthan government | Jaipur | Bikaner

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

hawa mahal, jaipur, rajasthan, clouds, tourism, historical palaces
Representative Image

Districts in Rajasthan's Bikaner and Jaipur divisions witnessed a decline in minimum temperatures in the past 24 hours, a Met office spokesperson said.

Karauli was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Pilani at 3.9 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Sirohi was recorded at 4.3 degrees Celsius, Churu at 4.6 degrees, Sikar at 5 degrees, Fatehpur at 5.7 degrees and Dholpur at 6.1 degrees.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Jaipur were recorded at 8.3 degrees and 21.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Most other places in Rajasthan recorded minimum temperatures between 6 and 12 degrees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 12:32 IST

