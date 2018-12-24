Do not trouble Hanuman, he'll burn your Lanka: Raj Babbar to BJP

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief on Monday asked the BJP to refrain from making statements on Lord Hanuman, suggesting that the party lost elections in three states by dragging the deity into politics.

The Congress leader's remarks came amid a row over Lord Hanuman's caste triggered by Chief Minister when he called the deity a Dalit during a rally in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

"Don't trouble Lord Hanuman too much. With a swipe of his tail, the BJP lost elections in three states, Now, their Lanka will be on fire," he told reporters here.

While addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar district, Adityanath had said, "Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. worked to unite all Indian communities, from north to south and east to west."



A few days later, Commission for chairperson had claimed that Lord Hanuman was a tribal.

Last week, Bukkal Nawab, a from Uttar Pradesh, claimed that the monkey god was a Muslim while UP's stated that the Hindu deity belonged to the Jat community.

Samajwadi Party's general secretary and former MP had claimed that Lord Hanuman belonged to tribal 'Gond' community.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)