Don't use Molnupiravir for treating Covid in younger population: NK Arora

-
ALSO READ
CDSCO panel recommends restricted emergency use of Molnupiravir: Reports
A visit to Bhadohi shows what's amiss with UP's two-child population Bill
Hindu dominance must remain intact in India: VHP on population control
Population growth rates have shrunk more for minorities: Pew report
Covid-19: Vaccination starts for younger population in 15-18 age group
-
Molnupiravir, an oral antiviral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19 should not be administered to the younger population as it adversely affects their reproductive system, said Dr NK Arora, Chairman of COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).
In an interview with ANI, Dr Arora pointed out the irrational use of the drug is "dangerous".
"Molnupiravir benefits when given at an early stage of the infection. It reduces the possibility of hospitalisation and ICU admissions. Irrational use is dangerous. It will contribute in the treatment of senior citizens, particularly those with comorbidities and if given at an early stage, it will reduce the chances of severe disease," Dr Arora said.
"Molnupiravir should not be given to youths, especially those in their reproductive age because it causes mutations in the human body impacting the reproductive system," the expert explained.
Earlier, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) head Dr Balram Bhargava had stated that Molnupiravir capsules have not been included in the national task force treatment for COVID-19 as it has side effects.
Some doctors have even stopped prescribing Molnupiravir, which was rolled out on January 3 to treat COVID-19 patients.
In December, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Cipla for the launch of Molnupiravir in the country for COVID-19 treatment.
On new guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which advised on no testing for contacts of CVOID-19 infected patients, Dr Arora explained, "Anybody who is infected with COVID will have contacts. These contacts will be of two types, symptomatic and asymptomatic. All symptomatic must undergo a test while the asymptomatic category can further be divided into two -- those at 'high-risk' of severe disease and those who are not at high risk of severe disease. People in high-risk category are generally those with comorbidities and elderly above the age of 60. It is the high-risk contacts who are asymptomatic that need to be tested."
Therefore, he said, that the strategy is to not miss symptomatic cases and to treat asymptomatic cases in high-risk category at the earliest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU