JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

No rubbing of Shivalingam at Mahakal Temple: SC orders to stop erosion
Business Standard

Donald Trump, Pompeo condoles demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee

Earlier, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo condoled the demise of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, saying his visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing the two countries together

Topics
Donald Trump | Pranab Mukherjee | Mike Pompeo

ANI  |  US 

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, and said he was saddened to learn about his passing.

"I was saddened to learn of the passing of India's former President, Pranab Mukherjee. I send my condolences to his family and the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader," Trump tweeted.

Earlier, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo condoled the demise of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, saying his visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing the two countries together.

"Saddened to hear of the passing of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, whose visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing the United States and India closer together. We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India during this difficult time," Pompeo said in a tweet.

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for coronavirus, breathed his last on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery.

In his long political career, he held several top posts including that of External Affairs Minister, Defence Minister and Finance Minister.

The Government of India has announced seven-day official mourning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 23:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU