DRDO adding new chapters like IT, AI, robotics in tech warfare: Rajnath

Defence Minister on Tuesday said that Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is adding new chapters like information technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics in technological warfare.

" is working to prevent various present and upcoming dangers in a very futuristic & first-of-its-kind approach. We're adding a new chapter in technological warfare like IT, AI, and robotics, every day," said Singh at a seminar on 'Preparing for the Future' in Delhi.

"DRDO now has a new role. It will not only provide service for defence research and development but will also be a facilitator for the in-house research & development of private sectors," he added.

"I have mixed feelings of celebrations and sadness; on one side, DRDO is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and on the other side, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others are no more with us," he further said.

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India's first chief of defence staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat were among those killed after it crashed on December 8.

