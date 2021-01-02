Dummy incidents created in dry run to test preparedness for adverse events

-
As part of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccination, conducted at 39 locations in all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, health authorities created some dummy incidents to test the preparedness for adverse events following immunization (AEFI), a senior official said
Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said some 32 minor and 26 major events were created during the dry run in all districts.
"These are not real, but we created dummy events to test the preparedness for AEFI.
These were immediately addressing and everything went as planned. We are now geared up for the actual vaccination programme as and when it starts," Bhaskar told PTI.
A total of 954 out of 975 pre-identified beneficiaries from specified groups, chosen for the dry run at the select locations, were administered a dummy vaccine.
"The remaining 21 were not given the vaccine because of different problems," he said.
The results have been encouraging, Bhaskar added.
On December 28, a similar dry run was conducted at five locations in Krishna district as part of a nationwide initiative in four select states.
The main objective of the dry run was to check the operational feasibility of using the Co-WIN application in the field and planning, implementation and reporting mechanism.
A report on the outcome of the dry run in all districts would be submitted to the State Task Force for a review and suggest further action.
"We will also send the feedback to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," the Commissioner said.
