Earthquake of magnitude 2.7 strikes Tinsukia in Assam: Details here

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale occurred near Tinsukia in Assam at 3
Tremors were felt in various parts of Assam.
Yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter Scale occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border at 8:49 pm, according to the National Center for Seismology.
Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation.
