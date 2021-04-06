Earthquake of magnitude 2.7 strikes Tinsukia in Assam: Details here

An of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale occurred near Tinsukia in at 3

Tremors were felt in various parts of

Yesterday, an of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter Scale occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border at 8:49 pm, according to the Center for Seismology.

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)