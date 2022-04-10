Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale, hit Campbell Bay in the on Sunday morning, said the National Center for Seismology.

The occurred at 07:02 am 70 km Northeast of Campbell Bay.

The was 10 km in depth, according to the NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-04-2022, 07:02:26 IST, Lat: 7.50 and Long: 94.31, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," tweeted NCS.

This comes three days after another earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale had hit Campbell Bay in the .

As per National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 6:07 PM on Wednesday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 06-04-2022, 18:07:19 IST, Latitude: 7.37 and Longitude: 94.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 63km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island," National Center for Seismology had tweeted.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)