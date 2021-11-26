Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Mizoram's Thenzawl; no casualties

An of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted southeast of Thenzawl in in the early hours of Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the had a depth of 12 kilometres and occurred at around 5.15 am.

" of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 26-11-2021, 05:15:38 IST, Lat: 22.77 & Long: 93.23, Depth: 12 Km, Location: 73km SE of Thenzawl, India," NCS tweeted.

