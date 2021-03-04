EC petitioned to remove PM's photo from Covid-19 vaccine certificate

-
A Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission demanding the removal of the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, issued to people in poll-bound Kerala.
In the brief letter, Midhun Shah, who is also the state co-coordinator of the Kerala State Youth Commission, pointed out that the model code of conduct was already in force in the southern state, where Assembly election is scheduled on April 6.
"The certificate, issued for receiving the free COVID-19 vaccine in the state, carries photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and excerptsof his speech.
As it may influence the election procedure, I request you to take necessary steps to remove it," he said.
Shah later said that the complaint was lodged based on the provisional certificate which he got after receiving the shot at a vaccination centre here this morning.
"As the state-coordinator of the Youth Commission, I received the first dose of the vaccine this morning.
I was surprised to see the Prime Minister's colour photo and wordings in it.
I feel it is a violation of model code of conduct and so approached the EC seeking its removal," he told PTI.
The EC had on Wednesday directed all petrol outlets and other agencies to remove hoardings advertising central government schemes and carrying images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the premises within 72 hours, citing violation of the model code of conduct.
