IndiGo to commence operations to Bareilly from April

To strengthen its regional reach airline major IndiGo will commence operations to Bareilly from April.
Accordingly, the city will become the 67th domestic destination in its network.
The airline said it will connect Bareilly to Mumbai and Bengaluru through direct flights, effective April 29, 2021.
According to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo: "Identified in the Prime Minister's ambitious 100 smart city plan, Bareilly has a huge potential for setting up industries in the city. This vision will be amply supported by enhanced connectivity, thereby promoting tourism, trade, and commerce in the region."
In addition, the airline said post securing all regulatory approvals and specific flight schedules for Bareilly, IndiGo will soon take the overall number of domestic destinations in the 6E network to 68 by opening its last destination, Rajkot, in the coming months.
--IANS
rv/sn/ash
