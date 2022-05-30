ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in alleged money laundering case

-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with an alleged money laundering case on Monday, officials told PTI.
The agency had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.
In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.
Enforcement Directorate arrested Jain in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, news agency ANI said while quoting officials.
