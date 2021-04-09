ED attaches properties of former UP minister Gayatri worth Rs 36.94 cr

-
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached properties of former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati and his family members, to the tune of Rs 36.94 crore, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
An ED official privy to the investigation told IANS that the agency has provisionally attached several properties and bank accounts of Prajapati, his family members and their companies, comprising 57 bank accounts having balances of Rs 3.50 crore and 60 immovable properties worth Rs 33.45 crore.
The total market value of such properties as on date is over Rs 55 crore, the official said.
The attached assets of Prajapati family members includes 32 bank accounts and 17 immovable properties worth Rs 11.70 crore, the financial probe agency official said.
The attached assets of three benami holders include seven bank accounts and 17 immovable properties totalling Rs 2.77 crore and the attached properties of the companies include 12 bank accounts and 26 immovable properties worth Rs 22.47 crore.
The companies whose properties have been attached include MGA Colonisers Company Pvt Ltd, MGA Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd, MSA Infraventure Pvt Ltd, MGM Agrotech Pvt Ltd, Kanha Buildwell Pvt Ltd, Daya Builders Pvt Ltd, Excel Buildtech Pvt Ltd, Lifecure Medical and Research Centre Pvt Ltd and Guru Nanak Cold Storage.
The official also said that the ED also filed its charge sheet against the former minister for money laundering for the huge number of properties amassed by him in names of his family, benamis and companies controlled through his sons and dummy directors.
