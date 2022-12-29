JUST IN
Five builders booked in Thane due to MahaRERA norm irregularities
Cybercrime up by 57% in Telangana during 2022: DGP Mahender Reddy
Govt allows agencies to extend commissioning date of solar, hybrid projects
Tata Sons chairman to head Maharashtra's new economic advisory body
Lodged 6,900 consumer complaints, disposed of 9,300 in 2022: UP RERA
Tribal economy set to get a fillip; Madhya Pradesh govt notifies PESA Act
Right to Information query reveals 315,962 posts lying vacant in Railways
Delhi govt directs schools to comply with child rights panel norms
Subsidy, tax breather to boost MICE tourism industry in Rajasthan
MSO registrations should be renewed for 10 yrs, Rs 1 lakh process fee: Trai
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Five builders booked in Thane due to MahaRERA norm irregularities
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

ED attaches Rs 4.09 cr worth of assets of former APSC board member

ED has attached assets worth Rs 4.90 crore of a former board member of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in connection to a money laundering case, officials said on Thursday

Topics
Assam | Enforcement Directorate

ANI  General News 

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 4.90 crore of a former board member of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in connection to a money laundering case, officials said on Thursday.

The attachment includes immovable properties worth Rs 1.52 crore, and movable properties consisting of insurance policies and Mutual Funds worth Rs. 3.38 Crore belonging to the accused ex-board member of APSC Dr Samedur Rahman and his family members, the ED said in a statement.

As per officials, ED initiated the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) after taking cognizance of various FIRs and Charge Sheets filed against the then APSC Chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul, Dr Samedur Rahman, and others by the Assam Police in connection to a case of alleged illegal recruitment of candidates on posts like Circle Officers, Asst. Commissioner of Police etc. through the examination conducted by the APSC.

"Rakesh Kumar Paul, the then Chairman, of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), one of the main accused in the case, in connivance with other accused including Samedur Rahman, had manipulated and engineered the answer booklets of the Combined Competitive Examination of 2013 and 2014, by way of enhancing marks, replacing original answer booklets with manufactured/forged booklets in respect of some candidates, facilitating them securing a job through APSC in lieu of cash. It is submitted that the Proceeds of Crime identified to date, in this case, is Rs 6.18 Crore," the ED said in its statement.

"During the investigation under PMLA, it came to notice that huge cash deposits were made in the accounts of Samedur Rahman and his family members during his tenure with APSC as a board member," the ED said.

"Subsequently, these funds were invested in various insurance policies, Mutual funds and residential plots," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Assam

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 23:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU