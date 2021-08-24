ED submits charges against Chanda Kochhar, other in money laundering case

-
ALSO READ
ICICI-Videocon PMLA case: Bombay HC grants bail to Deepak Kochhar
Don't take coercive action against Newsclick founder in PMLA case: HC to ED
Enforcement Directorate steps up drive to check Covid-linked corruption
FATF review of India's anti-money laundering postponed to 2022 due to Covid
Chanda Kochhar matter: SAT asks Sebi officer not to proceed till Sep 15
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday submitted draft charges against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her businessman-husband and other accused in a special PMLA court here in connection with a money laundering case.
The court, set up under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, fixed September 6 for farming of charges in the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case. The other accused in the case include Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot.
Deepak Kochhar is currently in jail under judicial custody after being arrested by the central probe agency in September last year.
Chanda Kochhar and Dhoot had been granted bail by the special PMLA court in February and March, respectively, following their appearance before the court and honouring the summons issued against them. The two accused have never been arrested in the case. The ED had arrested Deepak Kochhar in September 2020 after it filed a criminal case for money laundering based on an FIR registered by the CBI against the Kochhars, Dhoot and others. The ED had invoked the PMLA for "illegal sanctioning of loans" amounting to Rs 300 crore to the Videocon Group of companies. It has alleged that Rs 64 crore, out of a loan amount of Rs 300 crore sanctioned by a committee of ICICI Bank headed by Chanda Kochhar to Videocon International Electronics Ltd, was transferred to another firm, Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL), by Videocon Industries on September 8, 2009, a day after the loan disbursement.
NRPL was earlier known as Nupower Renewables Ltd (NRL) and is owned by Deepak Kochhar.
"Net revenue of Rs 10.65 crore was generated by NRL from these tainted funds. Therefore, proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 74.65 crore were transferred to or generated in NRPL," the ED had claimed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU