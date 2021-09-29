ED summons Shiv Sena MP Gawali for questioning in PMLA case

-
ALSO READ
ED raids locations linked to Shiv Sena MP in money laundering case
ED's actions against Maharashtra leaders bid to subdue state govt: Pawar
Will not accept such remarks: Arvind Sawant on Shiv Sena Bhavan remark
Rane disrespected PM's directives on 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra': Sanjay Raut
Nirav Modi's brother-in-law appears before court for money laundering case
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali for questioning in a money laundering case on October 4, official sources said on Wednesday.
Gawali, 48, is a member of the Lok Sabha from the Yavatmal-Washim seat in Maharashtra.
She has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case at the ED office located in South Mumbai on October 4, they said.
The agency on Tuesday arrested her aide Saeed Khan in this criminal case filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The agency, while taking the custody of Khan, told a special PMLA court here on Tuesday that Gawali criminally conspired to convert a trust into a private company through Khan by "forgery and fraud" for layering of funds worth around Rs 18 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU