Eight dead in Hyderabad fire; PM Modi, Telangana govt announce ex-gratia

-
ALSO READ
CRPF increases ex gratia to kin of personnel killed in action to Rs 30 lakh
Fire breaks out at EV maker Ather Energy's Chennai facility; cause unknown
Vijayawada man killed, 3 others injured as e-scooter battery explodes
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for those killed in Hyderabad fire
Ola Electric chief says e-scooter fires rare, but can happen in future
-
Eight people, including a woman staying in a hotel were killed in a midnight fire that originated from an electric bike showroom located below, in Secunderabad area here.
Seven others were injured and they were rushed to various hospitals, police said on Monday. Most of the victims were asphyxiated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Minister K T Ramarao condoled the loss of lives and announced ex-gratia on behalf of the Centre and the state government, respectively.
The fire and smoke from the showroom engulfed Hotel Ruby Pride situated above the showroom killing the victims.
"It appears there are 23 rooms in all the four floors in the hotel. The smoke traversed through the staircase from the bottom up to the top floor and completely engulfed all floors."
"Some people who were sleeping in the first and second floors came to the corridor through the thick smoke and died due to asphyxiation," Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand who visited the spot told reporters.
Exact reasons for fire, whether it is due to short circuit or charging of batteries in the cellar or in the first floor where the scooter showroom is located, will be known after the Fire Department's investigation, he said.
"The cellar which usually should be used for parking--obviously they are doing something else. That is a matter of inquiry," the official added.
About 24 people were said to be staying in the hotel at the time of the incident.
Firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued seven guests, who were trapped in the multi-storeyed building. They were shifted to hospitals.
TV visuals suggested that some people tried to jump out of the hotel windows in a bid to escape the fire.
Modi said he was saddened by the loss of lives and announced Rs two lakh under the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured," he tweeted.
Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao, expressing grief over the incident, in a statement said the state government will offer Rs three lakh as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 11:38 IST