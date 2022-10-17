Electoral Bond scheme 'biggest scam' of free India: Raj CM Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister on Monday called electoral bonds the "biggest scam" in the history of independent India.

His remark came days after the centre told the Supreme Court that the electoral bonds scheme was an absolutely transparent mode of political funding.

Gehlot said that electoral bonds have been devised by the NDA government in such a way that not only it allows easy funnelling of money, but also ensures that no one can be blamed for it.

He said that the Supreme Court should not delay judgement on the matter and should hold regular hearings.

The CM also raised questions on the Election Commission of India's decision to hold Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections on different dates, saying such a move was not possible without indication from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The NDA government has come up with such a method that no one can be blamed. In the Supreme Court they (GoI) say that they have done the right thing. Ninety-five per cent of the funds are going to BJP and rest parties are not getting anything. The industrialists are under fear, he told reporters at PCC, demanding the apex court to ban electoral bonds.

Gehlot said that the ECI also undermined its own credibility by not deciding to hold assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat on the same date.

I would like the Election Commission of India to take the whole countrymen into confidence, tell them due to which reasons you have declared the election of Himachal only.

"Counting will be held together, but why are you conducting separate elections? he asked.

What facility do you want to give to the BJP? This would not have been possible without indication from Prime Minister Modi ji, Amit Shah ji. If the Election Commission of India will run like this, then you can imagine how there will be fair elections? he said.

Gehlot also accused the centre of misusing government agencies to settle political scores.

Refusing to comment on the CBI's summons to Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Gehlot said that there are many Manish Sisodias all over the country who are being targeted by ED, Income Tax, and CBI.

He said that the ED raided the premises of his brother during the political crisis in the state in 2020.

Gehlot also said that the kind of injustice BJP top brass was doing to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje is before all to see.

He said that no such situation happened in Congress and former chief ministers were given due respect and positions.

The CM also accused the BJP of coming to power on the basis of fake promises and misleading of people in the name of religion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)