Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu's Nagrota

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces near a toll plaza in Jammu's Nagrota on Thursday morning, officials said.
The encounter started after a truck in which a group of terrorists were hiding was intercepted by the security forces at the toll plaza.
The area has been cordoned off and additional forces have reached the spot.
Sources say it is a group of terrorists who had recently infiltrated from the international border in Jammu. They were hiding in a cavity inside the truck and were on their way to the Kashmir valley.
This is the second such operation on the Jammu Srinagar National highway this year. In January three terrorists were gunned down by the security forces. They had adopted the similar modus operandi by hiding inside a truck.
--IANS
zi/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
