Ex-Arunachal Guv & former Delhi top cop YS Dadwal passes away

Former Commissioner of Delhi Police, Yudhvir Singh Dadwal, has passed away here at his residence in Chhattarpur, sources said on Thursday. He was 70.
Dadwal, an Indian Police Service officer of the 1974-batch, served as the 16th police commissioner of Delhi from July 2007 to November 2010. Notably, the Commonwealth Games were held in Delhi during his tenure.
Sources confirmed that Dadwal was unwell for some time.
Before being appointed as the Delhi Police chief, Dadwal served as the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police in 1980. During 1993-1995, he was appointed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the UT Chandigarh.
After serving as the Delhi Police chief, he was appointed as the Director-General of the Central Paramilitary Force, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in November 2010. After retiring from the services, he was also appointed as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh in 2016.
Dadwal has received several accolades throughout his career spanning over three decades, including President's Police Medal for distinguished services and the police medal for meritorious services.
