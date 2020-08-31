JUST IN
Singapore's tally of Covid-19 cases reach 56,812, includes 7 imported ones
Ex-councillor among 30 booked in Indore for processions amid pandemic

Police have filed offences against at least 30 people, including a former councillor, in Indore for Muharram processions in violation of Covid-19-related restrictions imposed by local administration

Police have filed offences

against at least 30 people, including a former councillor, here for taking out processions on the occasion of Muharram in violation of COVID-19-related restrictions imposed by the local administration, an official said on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harinarayanachari Mishra told PTI, "Religious processions with three tazias were taken out on Sunday on Muharram in the Khajrana area."


Four separate FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (any unlawful and negligent act which is likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other related provisions in connection of these processions, he said.

Of the 30 people who have been booked and identified so far, one is a former councillor, the DIG said.

He said Khajrana police station in-charge Santosh Singh Yadav was removed from field posting and sent to police line for alleged dereliction of duty.

Meanwhile, District Collector Manish Singh said, "It was already decided in a meeting of the peace committee that tazia processions will not be taken out in public on Muharram due to the COVID-19 outbreak."

Singh said he has requested the DIG to initiate the legal process to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) in the matter and added a show-cause notice is being issued to the Khajrana Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

