Expedite policy on providing ration to poor in pandemic: HC to Delhi govt

-
ALSO READ
HC asks Delhi govt about black fungus medicine stocks, hearing on May 20
No proposal to hike PDS prices of foodgrains under NFSA: Goyal
Delhi govt notifies scheme for doorstep delivery of ration
Delhi HC issues notice on AAP member's plea challenging GNCTD Bill, 2021
Seaways Shipping inks pact with MOL Logistics for supply chain services
-
The Delhi High Court Tuesday expressed hope that the Delhi government would expeditiously finalise its policy for providing ration to poor people, especially destitute women and disabled children, "so that they do not starve for want of food" during the pandemic.
Justice Rekha Palli observation came after the Delhi government, represented by standing counsel Santosh K Tripathi, said its policy to provide ration and food to the poor was underway and would be finalised soon.
The submission by the Delhi government came after the court asked "what do you want them (poor people) to do? Beg for food?"
Tripathi told the court that soon over 240 centres would be opened across the national capital to provide rations to the poor, during the pandemic, without asking for any identification.
"It is hoped that the respondent (Delhi government) will take expeditious steps to finalise the policy, so that people like the petitioners here, including helpless women and disabled children, do not starve for want of food," the court said and listed the matter for hearing in July.
The court was hearing a plea moved on behalf of seven families who lost earning members to COVID-19 or lost jobs due to the pandemic and had no other source of livelihood and were seeking ration facilities without any insistence on ration cards.
The court issued notice to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and the Delhi government and sought their stand on the plea, filed through advocate Abhishek Anand, which has also sought monetary relief for the petitioners and others like them to that they can purchase LPG cylinders to cook food or to provide them with LPG cylinders during the lockdown period.
The petition also seeks directions that landowners should not forcefully charge rent during the prevailing pandemic or in the alternative the Delhi government should provide them financial assistance to pay the rent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU