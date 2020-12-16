Facebook to notify users who like, share Covid-19-related misinformation

-
ALSO READ
India joins UK-led campaign against encrypted social media messages
Facebook to remove false claims, conspiracy theories about Covid vaccines
Facebook to notify users while sharing more than 90 days old content
Facebook testing feature to show public group conversations on news feed
How real is the change that social media and TV news cacophony exhibits?
-
In its bid to fight the spread of Covid-19 related misinformation on its platform, Facebook will now send notifications directly to users who like, share, or comment on such posts.
According to a report from Fast Company, the social network is changing how it reaches people who have encountered misinformation on its platform.
"The company will now send notifications to anyone who has liked, commented, or shared a piece of Covid-19 misinformation that's been taken down for violating the platform's terms of service," the report said on Tuesday.
The notification will read: "We removed a post you liked that had false, potentially harmful information about Covid-19."
The company will then connect users with trustworthy sources in effort to correct the record.
If a user interacts with a fake post that has been removed, Facebook will send a notification to the user telling them that the post was taken down.
"If the user clicks the notification, they'll be taken to a landing page with a screenshot of the post and a short explanation for why it was removed".
It will also offer follow up actions, like the option to unsubscribe from the group that originally posted the false information or to "see facts" about Covid-19.
Earlier this month, Facebook announced to step up its fight against the misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines, saying it will remove false claims about these vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts on its platform as well as Instagram.
Facebook said it will remove false claims that Covid-19 vaccines contain microchips, or anything else that isn't on the official vaccine ingredient list.
As part of their effort to reduce the spread of "vaccine hoaxes" on its platform, Facebook and its photo-messaging app Instagram said last month they will no longer allow advertisements that include misinformation about vaccines.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU