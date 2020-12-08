Farmers continue to block NH-24 during nationwide lockdown over agri laws

The agitating farmers on Tuesday continued to block the Delhi-Meerut highway near Ghazipur amid 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers over the three Farm Laws.

The agitating farmers, who have been camping at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border for the last 10 days on Tuesday morning once again blocked the highway that connects Delhi with Meerut via Ghaziabad.

The farmers have, however, announced that the emergency vehicles like ambulance and the marriage ceremony vehicles will be allowed to pass.

Amid the nationwide protest, farmers from several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have been protesting at the Ghazipur border here.

The farmers have blocked the NH-24 near Ghazipur since last four days.

In the wake of Bharat Bandh, many passengers who wanted to travel to Chandigarh were seen waiting for vehicles on the highway. However, the e-rickshaws continued to ply in the morning.

Similarly, not many shops were opened and very less crowd was visible at the Ghazipur vegetable market, which usually remains crowded.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh are protesting along the borders of the capital against the three new agricultural laws by the Central government.

Even as the fifth round of talks could not lead to any breakthrough, both the sides -- farmers' representatives and the government -- agreed to continue the dialogue on December 9.

The fifth round of talks between the government and the farmers' leaders remained inconclusive on Saturday with both sides adamant on their stand over the three contentious farm laws. The next meeting is scheduled on December 9 with farmers giving a 'Bharat Bandh' call on Tuesday, and asserting that the protest will continue if the government doesn't repeal the three laws. --IANS

mak/aks/rt

