Farmers get Delhi Police's permission to hold protests at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi Police on Wednesday gave permission to farmers to stage demonstrations at Jantar Mantar demanding scrapping of the agri laws during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, official sources said.
They said farmers will travel to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border in buses with police escort.
The monsoon session of Parliament started on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.
A day earlier, farmers' unions said they will hold a 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar during the monsoon session and 200 protesters from the Singhu border will attend it every day from July 22.
After a meeting with Delhi Police officials on Tuesday, a farm union leader said they will hold peaceful demonstrations at Jantar Mantar demanding scrapping of the agri laws and no protester will go to Parliament.
Delhi: Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha & Joint CP Jaspal Singh visit Jantar Mantar where farmers are scheduled to hold a protest against three farm laws tomorrow— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021
Delhi Police says it has not given written permission to the farmers so far, to gather near the Parliament pic.twitter.com/y92vdLqyop
A tractor parade in Delhi on January 26, that was to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three agriculture laws, had dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.
Thousands of farmers from across the country have been agitating at the Delhi borders against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.
Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws at major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.
