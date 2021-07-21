Farmers get Delhi Police's permission to hold protests at Jantar Mantar

The on Wednesday gave permission to farmers to stage demonstrations at demanding scrapping of the agri laws during the ongoing of Parliament, official sources said.

They said farmers will travel to from the Singhu border in buses with police escort.

The of Parliament started on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

A day earlier, farmers' unions said they will hold a 'Kisan Parliament' at during the and 200 protesters from the Singhu border will attend it every day from July 22.

After a meeting with officials on Tuesday, a farm union leader said they will hold peaceful demonstrations at Jantar Mantar demanding scrapping of the agri laws and no protester will go to Parliament.



Delhi: Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha & Joint CP Jaspal Singh visit Jantar Mantar where farmers are scheduled to hold a protest against three farm laws tomorrow



says it has not given written permission to the farmers so far, to gather near the Parliament pic.twitter.com/y92vdLqyop — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

A tractor parade in Delhi on January 26, that was to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three agriculture laws, had dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Thousands of farmers from across the country have been agitating at the Delhi borders against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws at major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.

