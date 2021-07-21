Uttar Pradesh celebrates Eid-ul-Adha amidst Covid pandemic curbs

-
ALSO READ
No loudspeakers in mosques, dargahs from 10 pm-6 am: Karnataka Waqf Board
Karnataka Waqf retracts circular restricting loudspeaker use in mosques
Lockdown-like stricter curbs in Maharashtra: What's open, what's closed
Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh attack govt over fuel price hike
10 killed after truck falls into gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah
-
Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with limited number of people offering prayers at mosques amid gathering curbs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to reports from various districts, the usual buzz was missing this time as people preferred to celebrate the festival in the confines of their homes.
Led by Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, around 50 people offered namaz with masks on while maintaining social distancing at the historic Eidgah in Lucknow.
They prayed for the eradication of coronavirus and development of the country, a statement issued by the Islamic Centre of India said.
Religious congregations at the Eidgah witness a turnout of about five lakh on such occasions.
The centre had issued an advisory for celebrating the festival in accordance with the Covid protocol of the government.
The government had said that in view of Covid, not more than 50 people should gather at any place at a given time for any event related to the festival and had also asked its officials to ensure that no cows, camels or any other banned animals are sacrificed anywhere.
Maulana Khalid Rashid said around 20 lakh farmers get work through the sale of animals meant for sacrifice and about 40 lakh poor people get free food for several days.
"The business on this festival is worth over Rs 10,000 crore, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU