Uttar Pradesh celebrates Eid-ul-Adha amidst Covid pandemic curbs

Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated across on Wednesday with limited number of people offering prayers at amid gathering curbs due to the pandemic.

According to reports from various districts, the usual buzz was missing this time as people preferred to celebrate the festival in the confines of their homes.

Led by Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, around 50 people offered namaz with masks on while maintaining social distancing at the historic Eidgah in Lucknow.

They prayed for the eradication of and development of the country, a statement issued by the Islamic Centre of India said.

Religious congregations at the Eidgah witness a turnout of about five lakh on such occasions.

The centre had issued an advisory for celebrating the festival in accordance with the Covid protocol of the government.

The government had said that in view of Covid, not more than 50 people should gather at any place at a given time for any event related to the festival and had also asked its officials to ensure that no cows, camels or any other banned animals are sacrificed anywhere.

Maulana Khalid Rashid said around 20 lakh farmers get work through the sale of animals meant for sacrifice and about 40 lakh poor people get free food for several days.

"The business on this festival is worth over Rs 10,000 crore, he added.

