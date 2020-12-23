Farmers pride of country, BJP should stop insulting them: Akhilesh Yadav

-
The BJP should stop "insulting" farmers as they are pride of the country, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday while paying tributes to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as the Farmers' Day.
Born on this day in 1902 in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Singh championed the farmers' cause and is credited with shaping several policies that helped cultivators. He died in 1987.
"Tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his birth anniversary! Today, under the BJP's rule, the country's history is witnessing such a Farmers' Day when the farmers are forced to struggle on the streets, instead of celebrating. The BJP should stop insulting the farmers because the farmer of the country is the pride of India," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.
Various farmers' organisations are protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws, terming the legislations as "anti-farmers".
