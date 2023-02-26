Farmers should make most out of water conservation schemes: Haryana CM

Chief Minister said the 'Prati Boond-Adhik Fasal' scheme started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought focus on increasing water-use efficiency in farming, adding that micro irrigation led to a 52-per cent increase in the state's fruit and vegetable yields.

Khattar said various schemes are being run through the Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority (MICADA) for and its judicious and economical use, according to a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the 'Prati Boond-Adhik Fasal' scheme, Khattar said, and added, "The focus is on increasing water-use efficiency at the farm level through micro-irrigation -- that is drip and sprinkler irrigation systems.

"Micro-irrigation systems are invaluable for farming. With this, there is a considerable increase in the area irrigated from the same source of water."



The government is providing assistance at 70 per cent to individual applicants and 85 per cent to members of farmer groups for construction of reservoirs on farms, the chief minister said.

"Drip, mini- and portable-sprinkler micro-irrigation systems are being promoted in the state. MICADA has been given the task of increasing micro irrigation and making ponds and paving canals for rainwater harvesting in the fields," the statement quoting Khattar said.

Rs 179.39 crore financial assistance has been provided to 19,517 beneficiaries, covering 58,000 acres for drip, mini- and portable-sprinkler micro-irrigation systems.

Another Rs 54.90 crore has been released to 2,185 beneficiaries and Rs 64 crore to 2,584 beneficiaries for making reservoirs on their farms.

Khattar, who was interacting with the beneficiaries and took feedback during an event on Saturday, also urged the farmers to take maximum benefit of schemes.

The farmers who have adopted micro irrigation have increased the yield of fruits and vegetables in the state by 52 per cent, he said.

The chief minister said more water is consumed by sugarcane crop and the farmers are gradually adopting micro irrigation.

"This will help in saving water as well as give good yield," he said.

Khattar also asked the beneficiaries to make other farmers aware about the schemes.

