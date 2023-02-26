No ban on onion exports; $523 mln exported during Apr-Dec 2022: Govt

There is no ban on exports of onion and India has shipped the commodity worth USD 523.8 million during April-December 2022, the said on Sunday.

It said that only the export of onion seed is restricted.

"Government has not restricted or prohibited the export of onions," the ministry said in a statement.

In December 2022, rose by about 50 per cent to USD 52.1 million.

During April-December this fiscal, the exports rose by 16.3 per cent to USD 523.8 million.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet on Saturday stated that there is no ban on from India to any country and misleading statements suggesting the contrary is unfortunate.

The statement came after a tweet by NCP leader on February 25 on .

