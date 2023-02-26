JUST IN
Communal tension in Nuh, mobile internet services suspended for three days
Urinating incident unfortunate, efforts were made to cover it up : DGCA
Penalty for littering garbage on roads in Kolkata hiked 100 times
Aug 26-27 paper leak continues to rock Arunachal despite CBI probe
Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama: Police
Manish Sisodia questioning: Section 144 imposed at CBI headquarters
PM Modi remembers 'Lata Didi', Ustad Bismillah Khan during 'Mann Ki Baat'
DGCA plans to hire 400 tech staff in 1-2 yrs; increase offices to 19: Chief
Once known for poor law and order, UP progressing rapidly now: PM Modi
CBI puts documentary, digital & electronic evidence before Manish Sisodia
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Communal tension in Nuh, mobile internet services suspended for three days
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

No ban on onion exports; $523 mln exported during Apr-Dec 2022: Govt

There is no ban on exports of onion and India has shipped the commodity worth USD 523.8 million during April-December 2022, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

Topics
onion exports | Onion crisis | onion prices

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

There is no ban on exports of onion and India has shipped the commodity worth USD 523.8 million during April-December 2022, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

It said that only the export of onion seed is restricted.

"Government has not restricted or prohibited the export of onions," the ministry said in a statement.

In December 2022, onion exports rose by about 50 per cent to USD 52.1 million.

During April-December this fiscal, the exports rose by 16.3 per cent to USD 523.8 million.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet on Saturday stated that there is no ban on onion exports from India to any country and misleading statements suggesting the contrary is unfortunate.

The statement came after a tweet by NCP leader Supriya Sule on February 25 on onion exports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on onion exports

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 15:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU