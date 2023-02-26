No ban on onion exports; $523 mln exported during Apr-Dec 2022: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Stop kidding, get serious now: NCP's Sule to Maha CM on Vedanta-Foxconn row
Shinde faction posts Sule's photo sitting in CM chair; NCP files complaint
Supriya Sule calls political parties to unite against Vedanta Foxconn deal
Declare wet drought in Maharashtra, give assistance to farmers: NCP's Sule
Sule writes to Gadkari on Maha CM, DY CM absence at Mumbai road safety week
-
There is no ban on exports of onion and India has shipped the commodity worth USD 523.8 million during April-December 2022, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.
It said that only the export of onion seed is restricted.
"Government has not restricted or prohibited the export of onions," the ministry said in a statement.
In December 2022, onion exports rose by about 50 per cent to USD 52.1 million.
During April-December this fiscal, the exports rose by 16.3 per cent to USD 523.8 million.
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet on Saturday stated that there is no ban on onion exports from India to any country and misleading statements suggesting the contrary is unfortunate.
The statement came after a tweet by NCP leader Supriya Sule on February 25 on onion exports.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 15:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU