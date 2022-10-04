Former Brigadier BD Mishra takes oath as Meghalaya governor in Shillong

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Congress leaders detained before protesting outside Raj Bhavan
Hizbul chief's son, wife of 'Bitta Karate' among 4 sacked by JK admin
Kerala Governor to meet media at Raj Bhavan amid clashes with LDF govt
Meghalaya failed to comply with SC, NGT on illegal coal mining: Report
Hybrid terrorist, one helper arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore
-
BD Mishra on Tuesday took oath as the new governor of Meghalaya at a function in the Raj Bhavan here.
Mishra, the former brigadier of the Indian Army, has been serving as the Arunachal Pradesh governor since 2017 and was given the additional charge of neighbouring Meghalaya.
He succeeded Satya Pal Malik who completed his term as the Meghalaya governor on October 3.
Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and senior cabinet ministers were present at the function.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma welcomed the new governor to the state.
"Congratulations and best wishes to @BrigMishraJi as he takes charge as the Governor of Meghalaya. Look forward to his counsel and support....We welcome him to our beautiful state!" he wrote on Twitter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 13:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU