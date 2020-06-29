JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi Airport sees business potential from rare repatriation flights
Business Standard

FinComm meets HRD ministry to discuss impact of new tools in COVID-19 times

An official statement said that the Commission had called for this meeting more specifically for the purpose of making its recommendations in its report for FY21 and FY26 on the subject of education

Topics
Fifteenth Finance Commission | HRD Ministry | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Fifteenth Finance Commission on Monday met officials from the Ministry of Human Resource Development and discussed the impact of the new tools of pedagogy, including online classes and use of other technology for education, the need for which has arisen out of the ongoing pandemic.

The Commission, chaired by N K Singh, also had a detailed discussions with the Department of School Education and Literacy and the Department of Higher Education on the necessity of submission of a revised memorandum to the Finance Commission by the ministry in the light of the recent developments in the sector.

An official statement said that the Commission had called for this meeting more specifically for the purpose of making its recommendations in its report for 2020-21 and 2025-26 on the subject of education especially in the time of COVID-19.

"The meeting was called to discuss the impact of the new tools of pedagogy, including online classes and the use of other technology for education, the need for which has arisen out of the ongoing pandemic," it said.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Dhotre and other senior officials attended the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 20:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU