FinComm meets HRD ministry to discuss impact of new tools in COVID-19 times

The on Monday met officials from the Ministry of Human Resource Development and discussed the impact of the new tools of pedagogy, including online classes and use of other technology for education, the need for which has arisen out of the ongoing pandemic.

The Commission, chaired by N K Singh, also had a detailed discussions with the Department of School and Literacy and the Department of Higher on the necessity of submission of a revised memorandum to the Finance Commission by the ministry in the light of the recent developments in the sector.

An official statement said that the Commission had called for this meeting more specifically for the purpose of making its recommendations in its report for 2020-21 and 2025-26 on the subject of especially in the time of COVID-19.

"The meeting was called to discuss the impact of the new tools of pedagogy, including online classes and the use of other technology for education, the need for which has arisen out of the ongoing pandemic," it said.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Dhotre and other senior officials attended the meeting.

