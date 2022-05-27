Fire at Delhi's Safdarjung, Makkar hospital; no casualty reported

-
ALSO READ
South Koreans vote for new president in tight, bitter election
PM Modi will attend 60 years of Goa's independence celebration: CM Sawant
Scindia, VK Singh inaugurate mega 'Yog Prabha' event at Safdarjung airport
GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for baby formula shortage
Delhi: Restaurant in Mehrauli sealed for violating DDMA guidelines
-
Two fire incidents were reported at Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi and at Makkar Multispeciality Hospital in the eastern parts of the city on Friday morning but there was no casualty, officials said.
Four fire tenders were rushed to Makkar Multispeciality Hospital in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar after a fire on the terrace of the facility was reported at 8.10 am, they said.
The blaze has been brought under control.
At Safdarjung Hospital, a fire was reported at 8.45 am. The stabiliser of an elevator had caught fire on the second floor of the building, the fire department said.
Seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU