JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Last minute oxygen supply averted crisis in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Tata Group to import 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen
Business Standard

Fire breaks out at furniture market in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area

A fire broke out at a furniture market in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Wednesday morning, officials said

Topics
Fire accident | Delhi | Furniture

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Fire tender vandalised in New Delhi over Citizenship Act protest
Representative image

A fire broke out at a furniture market in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Wednesday morning, officials said.

However, no one was injured in the incident, they said.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze around 3.00 am and 28 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control around 6 am, they said.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, April 21 2021. 09:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.