Fire breaks out at hospital in Delhi's Rohini, patient feared dead

-
ALSO READ
Sukesh Chandrashekhar's wife is master con woman: ED chargesheet
Anti-encroachment drive: Bulldozers to roll in Delhi's Rohini at Katju Marg
Over 21,900 vaccine doses administered to inmates of three jails in Delhi
Rohini court blast: Delhi Police arrest scientist, affirms 'no terror plot'
Rohini court explosion: Police arrest DRDO scientist for planting explosive
-
One patient is feared to have died after a fire broke out at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Delhi's Rohini area on Saturday morning, officials said.
According to the fire officials, the information regarding the fire on the third floor of Brahm Shakti Hospital, Pooth Khurd, was received at 5 am.
A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. All have been safely rescued except one patient who was on a ventilator support and is suspected to have died, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg said.
The fire has been completely doused, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU