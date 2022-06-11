Fire breaks out at hospital in Delhi's Rohini, patient feared dead

One patient is feared to have died after a broke out at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Delhi's area on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the officials, the information regarding the on the third floor of Brahm Shakti Hospital, Pooth Khurd, was received at 5 am.

A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. All have been safely rescued except one patient who was on a ventilator support and is suspected to have died, Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg said.

The fire has been completely doused, the officials said.

