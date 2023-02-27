First PU exams postponed due to PM's road show in Belagavi, Karnataka

The first pre-university exams were postponed in the district on Monday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Belagavi where he held a 10 km long road show.

The PU Board had earlier announced holding history, physics and basic mathematics examinations on Monday.

However, in view of Modi's visit, the deputy director of the PU Education Department issued a circular on February 24 saying that the exams have been postponed and it will now be held on March six.

The Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the move to postpone the exams.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)