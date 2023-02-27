First PU exams postponed due to PM's road show in Belagavi, Karnataka

-
The first pre-university exams were postponed in the district on Monday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Belagavi where he held a 10 km long road show.
The PU Board had earlier announced holding history, physics and basic mathematics examinations on Monday.
However, in view of Modi's visit, the deputy director of the PU Education Department issued a circular on February 24 saying that the exams have been postponed and it will now be held on March six.
The Congress national general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the move to postpone the exams.
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 18:44 IST
