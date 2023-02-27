JUST IN
Strongly support India's G20 presidency: Australia's foreign minister
German Chancellor interacts with India's best business minds in Bengaluru
Indian Navy's INS Vikramaditya carrying out sea trials post-refit
Two quakes of 3.8, 3.3 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch and Amreli on Monday
Budget has focused on providing last mile facilities to tribals: PM Modi
Just a few people funded by Pakistan: CM Bhagwant Mann on Ajnala clashes
PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport with a lotus-shaped terminal
When customer is king but unpleasant: How bad behaviour affects air crew
Pinarayi Vijayan's closest aide C M Ravindran ducks appearance before ED
DGCA approves modification for Hindustan-228 aircraft with 19 passengers
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi holds massive road show in poll-bound Karnataka's Belagavi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

First PU exams postponed due to PM's road show in Belagavi, Karnataka

The first pre-university exams were postponed in the district on Monday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Belagavi where he held a 10 km long road show

Topics
Karnataka | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Belagavi (KTK) 

Image used for repreImage used for representation purpose onlysentative purpose only
Image used for representation purpose only

The first pre-university exams were postponed in the district on Monday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Belagavi where he held a 10 km long road show.

The PU Board had earlier announced holding history, physics and basic mathematics examinations on Monday.

However, in view of Modi's visit, the deputy director of the PU Education Department issued a circular on February 24 saying that the exams have been postponed and it will now be held on March six.

The Congress national general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the move to postpone the exams.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 18:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.