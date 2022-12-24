Five accused including mastermind arrested in Chhapra hooch tragedy

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Police on Friday arrested five accused in the Chhapra hooch tragedy that took 72 lives.

According to Police, five accused, including the mastermind of the case Rajesh Singh alias doctor, were arrested. The other arrested are namely Shailendra Rai, a resident of Takina village, Sonu Kumar, a resident of Dhupnagar Dhobwal village and Arjun Mahto and Sanjay Mahto residents of Doyla village.

Police said the arrested people used to manufacture from chemicals and sugar in homoeopathic medicines.

Superintendent of Police, Saran Santosh Kumar said one of the accused himself fell ill after drinking adulterated liquor. After his treatment, the SIT team took him into custody and interrogated him.

Saran SP said that Rajesh Singh alias Doctor, a resident of Noonnagar of Jalalpur police station area used to produce and supply illicit liquor, which created havoc in five blocks including Isuapur and Mashrak.

The officer said Rajesh Singh went to jail in the past for his involvement in illicit liquor supply. Police said Rajesh procured homoeopathic medicines containing 90 per cent alcohol from companies in Uttar Pradesh. He used to get the medicines delivered to fake names and addresses.

After at least 72 people died after allegedly consuming in Bihar's Chhapra last week, five persons including the Isuapur Police Station House Officer have been suspended.

Saran SP Santosh Kumar has suspended Isuapur Station House Officer Sanjay Ram, Chowkidar Hari Rai, Dafadar Krisha Singh and Chowkidar Ramnath Manjhi of Mashrakh police station with immediate effect on the charges of dereliction of duty. An intensive investigation has been launched into the activities of many other police officers and personnel.

Meanwhile, a team of the Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday arrived at Chhapra Sadar Hospital in to probe the hooch tragedy.

The incident also triggered a political slugfest in the Bihar assembly, with opposition leaders mounting a strong attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the spate of deaths.

The liquor ban was imposed in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government on April 6, 2016.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)