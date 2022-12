Healthcare is among key focus areas of govt: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation and Steel Minister on Friday said that has been one of the key focus areas of the Modi government.

The Minister said that with a holistic approach to healthcare, the government is focussing on health as well as wellness, by eliminating the factors responsible for illness and making treatment of diseases inclusive. The amount of work which has been done in the health sector in India in the last 7-8 years has not been done in the last 70 years, he added.

Scindia said that the last eight years have been about augmenting health infrastructure, ensuring affordable and quality access to every Indian, and integrating technology with this sector. sector in India is being improved and strengthened on various fronts including providing affordable treatment and medicines; modern healthcare facilities at village level; development of human resources; promotion of preventive healthcare; and use of technology to enhance access to healthcare.

On providing affordable treatment and medicines, Scindia said that the Modi government is ensuring access to quality essential health-care services and access to affordable medicines by putting the vision of 'Antyodaya' into action in healthcare. He said that Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) under Ayushman Bharat is the world's largest health insurance scheme fully financed by the government. PM-JAY is covering around 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (approx. 50 crore beneficiaries) for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

He said that the number of Ayushman Cards generated is 17.6 crore, and over 28,800 Public and Private Hospitals have been empanelled. On Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PM BJP) scheme, he said that it is ensuring availability of over 1,800 affordable yet high-quality medicines in about 8,800 Jan Aushadhi pharmacy outlets across India.

The Minister informed that there has been unprecedented awareness in the country regarding Yoga and Ayush. The attraction for yoga has increased in the world. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has helped in the prevention of many diseases. The Poshan Abhiyan and Jal Jeevan Mission are helping in controlling malnutrition.

Scindia said that due to use of technology, even a person living in a remote village is able to get initial consultation from the doctors of the cities. Telemedicine Service - eSanjeevani has used ICT to remotely enable diagnosis, treatment, and management of diseases. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has been launched to develop a robust digital technology backbone to support India's integrated digital health infrastructure.

