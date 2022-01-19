Float rejected by Centre will be part of Tamil Nadu's celebrations: CM

Tamil Nadu's tableau featuring contributions of freedom fighters from the state in the independence movement, which was rejected by the Centre would be showcased in the state's celebrations, Chief Minister said on Tuesday.

Also, arrangements would be made to organise photo exhibitions in key cities of the country, taking forward an expo held here recently by the state government to showcase Tamil Nadu's role in the freedom struggle, the Chief Minister said.

It was a matter of regret and shock that the Centre has not assigned any reason for denying the opportunity to be a part of the celebrations in the national capital, Stalin said pointing to a letter from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to him in this regard.

On January 17, Stalin had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to have TN's tableau included in celebrations in Delhi and Singh's letter is in response to it.

Tamil Nadu's contributions right from the Vellore revolution (1806) is very significant in the nation's struggle for independence, he said in a statement.

Chronicling the sacrifices of TN's freedom fighters including Veerathai Velunachiar, Poolithevan, Veerapandia Kattabomman, the Marudhu brothers, V O Chidambaranar and nationalist poet Bharathiar, he said had designed its float to remember them and their contributions.

Since TN has now been denied the opportunity to recall the contributions of such freedom fighters from the state, the tableau that was originally proposed for inclusion in the Delhi event would be a part of state government's celebrations here on January 26, the Chief Minister said.

This float would also be taken to Tamil Nadu's important cities so that people could take a look at the contributions of state's freedom fighters, he added.

