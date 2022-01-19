Float rejected by Centre will be part of Tamil Nadu's celebrations: CM

-
ALSO READ
TN CM lashes out at Centre on NEET, calls for all-party meet on Jan 8
DA hike for Tamil Nadu govt employees advanced to Jan 1, 2022: CM Stalin
Omicron scare: TN doctors want edu institutions to shift to online mode
TN CM Stalin likely to take part in meet of Opposition by Sonia Gandhi
Will push Centre for metro rail project in Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
-
Tamil Nadu's tableau featuring contributions of freedom fighters from the state in the independence movement, which was rejected by the Centre would be showcased in the state's Republic Day celebrations, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.
Also, arrangements would be made to organise photo exhibitions in key cities of the country, taking forward an expo held here recently by the state government to showcase Tamil Nadu's role in the freedom struggle, the Chief Minister said.
It was a matter of regret and shock that the Centre has not assigned any reason for denying Tamil Nadu the opportunity to be a part of the celebrations in the national capital, Stalin said pointing to a letter from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to him in this regard.
On January 17, Stalin had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to have TN's tableau included in celebrations in Delhi and Singh's letter is in response to it.
Tamil Nadu's contributions right from the Vellore revolution (1806) is very significant in the nation's struggle for independence, he said in a statement.
Chronicling the sacrifices of TN's freedom fighters including Veerathai Velunachiar, Poolithevan, Veerapandia Kattabomman, the Marudhu brothers, V O Chidambaranar and nationalist poet Bharathiar, he said Tamil Nadu had designed its float to remember them and their contributions.
Since TN has now been denied the opportunity to recall the contributions of such freedom fighters from the state, the tableau that was originally proposed for inclusion in the Delhi Republic Day event would be a part of state government's celebrations here on January 26, the Chief Minister said.
This float would also be taken to Tamil Nadu's important cities so that people could take a look at the contributions of state's freedom fighters, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU