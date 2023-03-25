Focus on logistics policy at PM GatiShakti workshop for NE states

The two-day regional workshop on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan -- organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry -- concluded here on Saturday, with more than 140 officials and industry players taking part in the session.

The theme for the second day was National Policy.

States, including Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, gave presentations on their respective policy, she said.

DPITT Special Secretary (Logistics) Sumita Dawra said that these workshops are facilitating wider adoption of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and National Policy across states and Union territories (UTs), in the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Such initiatives bring more vigour and build synergy among different stakeholders resulting in mutual learning among states or UTs and central ministries or departments, she said.

On the first day, the workshop had focused on ways to strengthen the north-east corridor with adequate multimodal connectivity to economic centres and gateway ports.

Dawra, during the day, noted that the Assam Logistics and Warehousing Policy, 2022, aims at remodelling the state into regional logistics hub via developing state-of-the-art infrastructure by incentivizing private investments, encouraging sustainability and climate resilience in the region, besides wider inclusive participation in economic activities, she said.

This policy will enable employment opportunities for approximately 15,000 people in logistics sector, Dawra added.

Manipur Integrated Logistics Policy, 2022, showcased its plan to enhance Ease of Doing Business by trade facilitation through active stakeholder involvement, while the Mizoram presentation laid down a road map, incorporating local connectivity of various economic zones, formation of regulatory framework, development of integrated logistics information system among other matters.

The Tripura policy stressed on creation of aggregation hubs as a centre for storage of perishable and non-perishable commodities, development of truck terminals and driver resting facilities, focusing on the thrust sectors like tea, rubber, agro and allied products, healthcare and education, skill development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)