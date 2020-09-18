Follow preventive measures against Covid-19: Delhi CM to gym owners

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to gym owners and people coming for workouts at these establishments to follow preventive measures against COVID-19.
Representatives of the gym associations met the chief minister and thanked him for allowing these establishments to reopen in the city.
"I appeal to all gym operators of Delhi and people coming for workouts at these centres to follow safety rules. We also have to stop the spread of coronavirus and stay healthy as well," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, during the meeting, the CM also assured support to the gym operators in future.
Earlier this week, the Delhi government had allowed gyms and yoga institutes to reopen after being closed for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, Delhi recorded 4,432 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.34 lakh while the death toll reached 4,877 with 38 fresh fatalities.
On Wednesday, the national capital had registered a record single-day spike of 4,473 COVID-19 cases.
