Former Andhra CM Naidu tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms

-
ALSO READ
Entire state knows how frustrated Chandrababu Naidu is: Andhra CM
TDP chief vows to step into Assembly again only after returning to power
Naidu calls for mandatory rural service for doctors before first promotion
Unable to bear 'humiliation', TDP's Chandrababu Naidu breaks down
Community service must be made compulsory for students: Venkaiah Naidu
-
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and have quarantined himself at home.
"I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said in a tweet.
As per the state government's data, 4,108 new cases and 696 recoveries were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.
With this new cases, the active cases stand at 30,182 in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU