Four new coronavirus cases reported in Ladakh, tally hits 20,600

-
ALSO READ
Assam Assembly Polls: 38.08% voter turnout recorded till 1.10 pm, says EC
Assembly Elections 2021: Over 73% turnout in Assam till 5 pm, says EC
Assam election result 2021: BJP wins second term; suspense over CM post
High-pitched campign for first phase election in Assam comes to end
Assam Election 2021 LIVE: 72.1% polling recorded till 6 pm, says ECI
-
Ladakh recorded four new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,600 while the active cases in the Union territory came down to 39 after five more patients recovered from the disease, officials said on Saturday.
Ladakh has registered 207 COVID-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.
The officials said a total of 4,606 persons were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday and the reports of four of them -- three in Leh and one in Kargil -- returned positive.
Five COVID-19 patients were discharged from Leh, taking the tally of cured patients to 20,354 accounting for over 98.8 per cent recoveries, they said.
With this, the total number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 39, including 35 in Leh and four in Kargil.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU