Four new coronavirus cases reported in Ladakh, tally hits 20,600

Ladakh recorded four new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,600 while the active cases in the Union territory came down to 39 after five more patients recovered from the disease

Press Trust of India  |  Leh 

A health worker takes the swab sample of a woman to test for Covid-19 in Jammu on September 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Ladakh recorded four new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,600 while the active cases in the Union territory came down to 39 after five more patients recovered from the disease, officials said on Saturday.

Ladakh has registered 207 COVID-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The officials said a total of 4,606 persons were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday and the reports of four of them -- three in Leh and one in Kargil -- returned positive.

Five COVID-19 patients were discharged from Leh, taking the tally of cured patients to 20,354 accounting for over 98.8 per cent recoveries, they said.

With this, the total number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 39, including 35 in Leh and four in Kargil.

First Published: Sat, September 11 2021. 11:46 IST

