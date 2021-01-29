France reports another 23,770 coronavirus cases, 348 deaths in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
France sees further fall in Covid hospitalisations as lockdown exit starts
How coronavirus changed the way we support people with respiratory disease
Sweden confirms first case of mutated, more infectious coronavirus strain
With no action by Washington, states race to offer coronavirus aid
100 million Covid-19 cases worldwide expected this week: WHO chief
-
France's Public Health Agency said that it has registered 23,770 new Covid-19 infections and 348 deaths in hospital.
The country has to date recorded a total of 3,130,629 COVID-19 cases and 74,800 deaths related to the disease, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.
The Ministry of Health also said that 1,349,517 injections had been carried out since the start of the vaccination campaign, including 117,734 in 24 hours.
The regions of Ile-de-France, Hauts-de-France and Bourgogne-Franche-Comte said Thursday that the appointments for a first injection of the vaccine against COVID-19 would be postponed due to difficulties of supply of Pfizer doses.
With its gradual vaccination, France is racing to counter a resurgence in Covid-19 infections fuelled by more infectious variants, although many fear that doses shortfall and delivery delay may throw a spanner into the government's vaccination rollout.
The government is considering to impose additional measures in the coming days to halt the alarming surge in the new variants.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU