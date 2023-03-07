JUST IN
Business Standard

Free travel in roadways buses for women in Rajasthan from midnight today

Women in Rajasthan will not have to pay fare for travelling in roadways buses in Rajasthan from Tuesday night. This benefit of free travel will be available for the whole day on Wednesday

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Spotlight on innovation in non-solar areas in emerging green energy sector
Representative Image

Women in Rajasthan will not have to pay fare for travelling in roadways buses in Rajasthan from Tuesday night. This benefit of free travel will be available for the whole day on Wednesday till 11:59 p.m.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the government has announced this facility for women. It will be of maximum benefit to those who, after celebrating the festival of Holi-Dhulandi on Tuesday, have to go to other cities or districts on Wednesday for job, studies or other work.

Under the orders issued by the Rajasthan Roadways Administration, the facility of free travel will be available from 12 o'clock from Tuesday night. After 12 o'clock, if a woman takes a ticket in roadways buses for travel, then she will not have to pay a single rupee. The benefit of free travel will be available till 11.59 p.m. on wednesday.

The benefit of the facility of free travel will be available only within the limits of the state of Rajasthan.

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 15:57 IST

