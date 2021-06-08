OMCs keep petrol & diesel rates unchanged across four metro cities

-
ALSO READ
Petrol rate cut by 22 paise, diesel by 23 paise as global oil prices soften
Petrol price cut by 21 paise, diesel by 20 paise for second consecutive day
Petrol price unchanged in Delhi at Rs 85.70 per litre, diesel at Rs 75.8
Petrol hits all-time high of Rs 86.05 in Delhi, touches Rs 92.62 in Mumbai
At Rs 105.52 a litre, faraway depots make Sri Ganganagar's petrol costliest
-
The oil marketing companies (OMC) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged on Tuesday across the four metro cities.
Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol price remains at Rs 95.31 per litre while diesel at Rs 86.22 per litre.
Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, petrol continues to be priced at Monday's level of Rs 101.52, Rs 96.71 and Rs 95.28 per litre respectively, and diesel at Rs 93.58, Rs 90.92 and Rs 89.07 per litre, respectively.
With crude once again touching a high of $71 a barrel, oil companies want to wait or pause in between before revising fuel prices.
--IANS
sn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU