Fuel price update: Petrol price crosses Rs 100/L mark in Ladakh

The price of petrol crossed the Rs 100-mark in Ladakh and stood at Rs 101.95 per litre on Monday.
The price of diesel in Bhopal was Rs 93.90 per litre.
Other states have also witnessed an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel.
With the latest hike, petrol is now being sold at Rs 96.4 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.28 a litre in Delhi. On Sunday, petrol was available at Rs 96.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 86.98 per litre in the national capital.
In Mumbai, the petrol price jumped to Rs 102.58 per litre and diesel rose to Rs 94.70 per litre.
In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, petrol prices went up to Rs 104.59 per litre and diesel price too went up to 95.91 per litre.
Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.
Earlier on Friday, Congress leaders and workers had held nationwide protests against the rising prices of fuel in the country.
