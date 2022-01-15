Germany's daily Covid-19 infections exceed 90,000 for first time

-
ALSO READ
Germany's Covid-19 infections hit daily record of more than 80,000
Germany's 7-day Covid-19 incidence rises for fifth consecutive day
4 journalists at shut Hong Kong paper Apple Daily charged with collusion
Germany's daily Covid-19 infections reach record high of 65,000
Death toll from floods in western and southern Germany exceeds 100
-
The number of daily Covid-19 infections registered in Germany exceeded the 90,000 mark for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases has said.
For the third consecutive day, Germany reported a new record number of daily Covid-19 cases, with 92,223 cases on Friday, according to the RKI on Friday.
The country's seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate also rose to 470.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the German federal agency.
After the temporary decline in Covid-19 numbers at the end of 2021, "the fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has begun in Germany with the dominant circulation of the Omicron variant," the agency said in its weekly report on Thursday.
For the first time, the share of cases caused by Omicron predominated in Germany, accounting for 73 per cent in the first week of 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.
"The rapid increase in the share of Omicron among reported Covid-19 cases continued over the past week," the RKI added.
Unvaccinated patients accounted for the vast majority of all Covid-19 hospitalisations in intensive care units, according to the RKI and the German Intensive Care Availability Register (DIVI).
As of Thursday, 72.5 per cent of the country's population had been fully vaccinated, with at least 38.2 million booster shots administered, according to official figures. However, 20.9 million people in Germany are still unvaccinated.
Federal Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach reiterated on Thursday his support for compulsory Covid-19 vaccination in Germany, stressing that this was "the safest and fastest way out of the pandemic."
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU