Global coronavirus update: Chinese mainland reports 18 imported Covid cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 18 imported Covid-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Among the imported cases, eight were reported in Guangdong, five in Fujian, three in Shanghai, one in Liaoning and one in Jiangsu, Xinhua reported.

No new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported on Thursday, said the commission.

--IANS

